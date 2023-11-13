Haley Cavinder announces commitment to TCU for final year of college basketball

Haley Cavinder has made her basketball decision, announcing that she will be heading to TCU to play in the 2024-25 season.

“The last rodeo #committed,” Cavinder wrote on Instagram with a picture of her wearing TCU gear.

Cavinder, along with her twin sister Hanna, have become social media stars, which ultimately led to them stepping away from college basketball to pursue their careers in the spotlight elsewhere with the different brands they were already linked with through NIL deals and more.

However, Haley shocked everyone when she announced last month that she was going to enter the transfer portal to return to college basketball.

“As a businesswoman, she’s excited to see what type of opportunities there might be in the portal, Jeff Hoffman, Haley’s agent, told On3.

Haley also admitted in August that she and Hanna did not have the same thought process about leaving the game.

It’s unknown why TCU was the right school for Haley, though it is worth noting that she is rumored to be dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. TCU is based in Fort Worth, which is very close to where Ferguson would be during his football season.

Rumors began swirling in September followed by a public appearance last month at Texas Motor Speedway during Dallas’s bye week.

This would be Haley’s third school, as the twins became TikTok and Instagram stars when they began playing at Fresno State prior to transferring to Miami last season. The Hurricanes made a surprise Elite Eight run, leading to even more fame for the two.

Haley started all 35 games for the Hurricanes in her senior season last year, averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field in 30.9 minutes per game.

In her three years at Fresno State, she averaged 18.4 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 89 contests.