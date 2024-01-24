Haley Cavinder had ‘mental breakdown’ after getting negative comments for dating Cowboys player

The Cavinder twins boast millions of followers on social media, but their comment sections aren’t immune to negative comments.

Haley and Hanna starred at the University of Miami, where they also doubled as TikTok influencers, making millions of dollars in NIL deals.

Haley is also in a relationship with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When that relationship began, the trolls began trolling, she says.

During a YouTube Q&A session with her sister, Haley said she received negative comments about her looks when her relationship made the rounds.

“I was in Forever 21 having a great day with my mom and Hanna, and I got this post. And I just started looking at the comments about my face,” Cavinder said.

“I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you — if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend … like coming at your features. I’m like, ‘This is new.’ And, obviously, Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7 and your boyfriend sees it. That’s not going to make anyone feel cool. So, I had a mental breakdown.”

AUBURN’S BRUCE PEARL CALLS FOR SAFER MEASURES TO COMBAT COURT-STORMING INCIDENTS

Cavinder, though, said Ferguson was there to support her, and she isn’t afraid to boast about their relationship anymore.

“Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it. … He was always like that, so it made me feel very comfortable and confident sharing him as well. … He’s a big part of my life and will continue [to be], so it’s not something that I [want to] keep private. I go to Cowboys games, and he’ll be at my games.”

Cavinder will return to the court next year with TCU after initially deciding to forgo her fifth year of eligibility.

Cavinder made the shocking announcement in October by posting a highlight reel on Instagram with the caption “see you next season #year5” and telling her fans she will be back for the 2024-25 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.