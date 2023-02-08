Hall of Famer Michael Irvin ‘baffled’ as NFL Network removes him from Super Bowl coverage after complaint

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin will not be seen on the NFL Network airwaves for the remainder of Super Bowl week after a woman filed a complaint against him.

A woman said she had an inappropriate encounter with the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, near the site of the Super Bowl. The woman’s identity was not released due to privacy concerns.

Irvin told the Dallas Morning News the interaction with the woman was brief, public and largely non-physical.

Irvin acknowledged that he shook the woman’s hand before they went their separate ways.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, said in a statement.

In a phone interview with The Dallas Morning News, Irvin noted that the interaction happened after dinner and drinks with former NFL player Michael Brooks.

The NFL Network analyst then went back to his hotel and at some point started a conversation with a woman in the lobby.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out… I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left… That’s all I know.”

Irvin added that he could not remember what exactly their conversation entailed, but he doubled down on his stance that he did not have inappropriate physical contact with the woman.

“I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth,” Irvin said. “We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know.… I am totally perplexed.”

Irvin hinted that the hotel has surveillance video, although he has not seen the footage.

The 56-year-old participated in the NFL Network’s “Super Bowl Opening Night” coverage and interviewed Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Local law enforcement agencies said Tuesday they have no knowledge of any incident involving Irvin. Meanwhile, Irvin claimed there “absolutely was no sexual wrongdoing.”

“What law did I break?” Irvin said. “There was definitely nothing physical.… That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left.… I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

In addition to his duties with the NFL Network, Irvin also routinely appears on ESPN. On Monday, ESPN issued a release that showed Irvin was scheduled to appear on “First Take” on Feb. 10.

A spokesperson for ESPN declined to comment to the paper on whether Irvin would still make his scheduled appearance on Friday.

The details of the woman’s complaint were not released.