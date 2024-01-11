Hall of Famer Michael Irvin under investigation for unspecified ‘allegation’ in Texas

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is under investigation once again, this time in Allen, Texas, where the police department is looking into an unspecified “allegation,” according to Pro Football Talk.

Jonathan Maness, an Allen Police Department spokesman, confirmed to Fox News Digital the department is investigating an allegation against Irvin, though “we are not prepared to release any further information at this time to include the type of allegation.”

The allegation is something Irvin’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, is aware of, telling Pro Football Talk Irvin “vehemently denies” it.

“He didn’t do anything wrong or inappropriate,” McCathern added, saying there was “absolutely no truth” to the allegation.

McCathern is confident the allegation against Irvin “will turn out to be much ado about nothing.”

This allegation comes after a woman said she had an inappropriate encounter with the former Dallas Cowboys receiver before the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, last year. The woman’s identity was not released due to privacy concerns.

Irvin told The Dallas Morning News at the time the interaction with the woman was brief, public and largely non-physical. He said he remembers shaking the woman’s hand before they went their separate ways.

Irvin added that he went back to his hotel after the interaction, which came after having dinner and drinks with former NFL player Michael Brooks.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”

NFL Network removed Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage after the allegation.