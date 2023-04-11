Hall of Famer Paul Pierce still appears baffled by ESPN’s decision to fire him: ‘What did I do wrong?’

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce has one simple question about his removal from ESPN: “What did I do wrong?”

It has been around two years since ESPN decided to fire Pierce shortly after he posted an Instagram Live video that showed dancers as he consumed alcohol and smoked. However, Pierce still appears to believe he was unjustly terminated.

During a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, the Boston Celtics legend said the content of the video was not egregious enough for him to lose his job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I got fired for what? I got fired for having some entertainment,” Pierce asked. “I’m playing cards, [it’s] my boy’s birthday, there’s girls dancing, and we’re blowing some trees. What did I do wrong?”

TIMBERWOLVES PRESIDENT EXPLAINS DECISION TO SUSPEND RUDY GOBERT FOR PUNCHING TEAMMATE: ‘IT WAS EMBARRASSING’

At one point in the show, Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson, who co-host the “I Am Athlete” podcast, joked about Pierce posting the video “on your day off.”

When Pierce said it was filmed via a selfie video, the group jokingly commented that the situation was similar to what Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant did last month. In early March, Morant appeared to flash a gun from the inside of a Denver-area nightclub during an Instagram Live broadcast.

“I don’t ever go live either, I was just feeling my [hair] cut or something, and then it was popping behind me,” Pierce said.

Peirce mentioned that a high-level ESPN employee contacted him to inform him that the company was conducting an investigation into the video.

He added that the employee questioned him about him his actions in the video, to which he responded that it was “self-explanatory.”

Pierce added that the organization viewed his actions as “immoral.”

“At the end of the day, it’s Disney, and they have a morals clause, and they just said it was immoral,” he explained.