HALLOWEEN TRICK OR TREAT – 2020

Delaware Public Health has released guidance on Halloween and other fall events and activities and staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not all towns have posted if there will be trick or treating this year – and some have had their information posted since before the pandemic began – so you should check with your town to make sure.

And a reminder – if you are NOT giving out treats – do NOT turn on any outside lights. Trick or treaters should ONLY go to homes with porch lights that are lit.

Bethany Beach –

Bethel –

Blades – Council Approves Trick or Treat – Saturday, October 31 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Please follow DPH Halloween Guidelines

Bridgeville –

Bridgeville – – within the Town Limits of Dagsboro only – Trick-or-Treating WILL TAKE PLACE on Saturday, October 31st from 6:00pm-8:00pm with modifications in place for both trick-or-treaters AND houses offering candy – see town website for more info – https://dagsboro.delaware.gov/2020/10/06/halloween-2020/

Delmar – The Town of Delmar will be observing Halloween on Saturday, October 31, 2020 between the hours or 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Dewey Beach – the Town of Dewey Beach is not sponsoring Halloween this year in our community. Sea Witch Trick or Treating will not be taking place. We are asking those individuals who do choose to trick or treat to respect the preference of the residents who choose not to participate. The town strongly urges anyone who decides to participate to practice social distancing and masks.

Ellendale –

Frankford –

Georgetown –

Greenwood –

Henlopen Acres –

Laurel – Laurel will observe Halloween on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Trick or Treat will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for children 12 years and under. Follow DPH Guidelines

Lewes –

Milford – Council Approves Trick or Treat – Trick or Treat is Saturday, October 31 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Please follow DPH Halloween Guidelines

Millsboro –

Millville – Follow DPH Guidelines

Milton – Follow DPH Guidelines

Ocean View –

Rehoboth Beach – Sea Witch Festival & Sea Witch Trick or Treat will not take place

Seaford – October 23rd for our annual Trunk or Treat with a social distance spin Drive Thru! Currently accepting registration forms from local businesses who want to participate in our Best Decorated Trunk contest!! 1st. 2nd and 3rd place winner receives a trophy, and all others will receive a gift for their participation! Contact Mockels@bgclubs.org for registration forms. All children must be accompanied by a parent.

Selbyville – Halloween Parade Oct 28 – canceled

Trick or Treating is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 6pm-8pm following DPH Guidelines

Slaughter Beach –

S Bethany –