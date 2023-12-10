Hamas threatens no hostage will leave ‘alive’ if ‘demands of the resistance’ are not met: reports

The Iran-backed terrorist organization Hamas warned on Sunday that no hostage will leave the Gaza Strip alive unless demands like additional aid for Gaza are met, according to reports.

“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership … nor its supporters … can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing, said in a televised broadcast reported on by the Israeli Times.

Israel and Hamas reached a temporary cease-fire agreement deal that took effect on Nov. 24, during which 110 hostages were freed by the terrorist group in exchange for some 240 Palestinian prisoners. The truce ended and fighting resumed on Nov. 30 after both sides accused the other of violating its terms.

STATE DEPARTMENT BYPASSES CONGRESS TO CLEAR TANK AMMUNITION SALE TO ISRAEL: ‘VITAL TO US NATIONAL INTERESTS’

More than 240 people, Israelis and foreign nationals, were abducted to Gaza on Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists who overran the border and massacred 1,200 people, according to the Israeli government.

Israel has responded with a fierce bombing campaign and ground operations in a military mission to wipe out the terrorist group.

UN REJECTS RESOLUTION CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for Hamas fighters to surrender.

“In recent days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have been surrendering to our forces,” Netanyahu said in an on-camera statement while speaking in Hebrew. “They are laying down their weapons and handing themselves over to our heroic fighters.”

BLINKEN BLASTED FOR ‘LECTURING’ ISRAELIS AS JOHN MCCAIN’S 2014 WARNING ABOUT DIPLOMAT RESURFACES

“It will take more time, the war is in full swing, but this is the beginning of the end for Hamas,” the prime minister added. “I say to the Hamas terrorists: It is over. Don’t die for Sinwar. Surrender, now.”

Netanyahu’s office said Sunday that Hamas still has 117 hostages as well as the remains of 20 people killed in captivity or during the Oct. 7 attack. The militants hope to exchange them for large numbers of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Fox News’ Dana Karni and the Associated Press contributed to this report.