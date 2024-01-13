Hamas working to orchestrate terror attacks worldwide, IDF claims

The Israeli Defense Forces released a statement Saturday claiming that Hamas leaders are helping to orchestrate terror attacks worldwide as part of a larger campaign against Western powers.

The IDF published the report alongside a diagram outlining Hamas commanders linked to suspected terrorist operations in the European Union.

“Orders from the organization’s management, the purchase of drones, and the use of crime elements — this is how senior members of the terrorist organization Hamas promoted attacks against innocent people around the world,” the IDF wrote.

US INTELLIGENCE OFFICIALS WARN HEZBOLLAH MAY TARGET MAINLAND US AMID WAR IN ISRAEL: REPORT

“Thanks to combined inter-organizational forces in Israel and abroad, a comprehensive and in-depth picture of Hamas’s terrorist activities has been revealed,” the Saturday statement said.

Gathered intelligence includes “details of areas of action, targets for attacks and those involved in implementing the activity – from Hamas commanders in Lebanon to the last attackers in the operational infrastructure, as well as information on the intention to attack the Israeli Embassy in Sweden, the acquisition of UAVs and the use of elements from criminal organizations in Europe.”

DENMARK AND GERMANY ARREST ALLEGED HAMAS TERRORIST CELL IN NETWORK CROSSING MULTIPLE EUROPEAN BORDERS

“The terrorist organization Hamas works to promote attacks against targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe under the command of the organization’s senior leadership,” the report claims. “On December 14, 2023, the security and enforcement authorities in Denmark and Germany announced the extensive arrest of suspects in Europe who have since been subject to legal proceedings.”

The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — in conjunction with German and Danish law enforcement — revealed last month the details of an operation that arrested multiple individuals in Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands accused of plotting terrorist attacks.

Security officials in Denmark announced the arrest of seven “terrorist operatives” connected to Hamas accused of planning an attack on European soil.

German officials reported the arrest of three Hamas members within their own borders and one in Rotterdam, Netherlands.