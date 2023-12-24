Hand grenade-shaped doggy bag causes panic at Oregon middle school

A hand grenade-shaped dog poop bag caused a stir at an Oregon middle school, forcing students to evacuate inside as a bomb squad investigated.

The McMinnville Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that officers responded to a local middle school at 10:35 a.m. Monday for a potential hand grenade on school grounds.

Authorities said they found the alleged hand grenade in a grass field near the school’s running track, away from any school buildings.

Arriving officers secured the area and contacted the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad as students were required to wait safely indoors.

The department said that they used a drone to get close-up photos of the apparent hand grenade while keeping a safe distance from the suspected explosive.

“After reviewing the photographs, the item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade,” the post said.

The item was removed from school property and regular school activities resumed, the department said.