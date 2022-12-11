Hansel Emmanuel, one-armed basketball player, picks up first collegiate points for Northwestern State

Hansel Emmanuel took the floor for Northwestern State against Louisiana Monroe and made a thunderous impact when he checked into the game Saturday night.

Emmanuel only scored five points in eight minutes in the 91-73 victory for Northwestern State but it was a big-time dunk late in the second half that had college basketball fans talking. The freshman guard missed a free throw and it was rebounded by the Demons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The ball made its way back to Emmanuel, who slammed it home.

“I had to keep going after the layup – that was my first bucket,” he said after the game, via the school’s website. “I know my family was proud. I had to keep working. You can’t give up.”

NBA MASCOT TEARS DOWN RIM ON TRAMPOLINE DUNK

The 19-year-old basketball player had gone viral on social media before joining Northwestern State because of his abilities on the court with only one arm. He lost his left arm just below his shoulder when he was 6 years old after a pile of cinderblocks fell on it. The damage was so severe that doctors had to amputate his arm.

He later moved to Florida from the Dominican Republic and began to draw interest from schools as he became an internet sensation.

He’s played in five games this season but Saturday was the first time he’s put points on the board.

Northwestern State is 8-2 to start the season. Louisiana Monroe dropped to 3-7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.