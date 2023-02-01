Harrowing video shows man darting through traffic across busy Arizona interstate

A man in Arizona was spotted on video navigating his way across a busy interstate and narrowly avoiding serious injury or death as trucks whizzed by inches away from him.

The dashcam video shows a man crossing six lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 in Arizona and barely avoiding being hit by at least two trucks.

“Thank God for professionally trained drivers,” Tony Bradley, president and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association, told Fox 10 Phoenix.

“There were a lot of commercial trucks on that freeway. You didn’t see them overreact, slam on their brakes, hit another vehicle because somebody was trying to run across lanes of traffic, which is something an untrained driver might have done, is try to swerve and over correct, and it could have been a horrific accident.”

The unidentified man was reportedly unharmed after successfully crossing the interstate.

“I was just astounded by the video,” Bradley said. “Thank goodness everyone is OK, and I didn’t get this call of ‘We were in this horrific accident because somebody was on the freeway, jumping in between lanes.’”

The Arizona Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

“You can fix stupid, and when somebody is out there, running on a freeway, that is a really hard thing to train,” Bradley said.

“You just have to make sure that they are trained in instincts that are being calm and not overreacting kick in.”