Harvard identity-based graduations excluded Jews in now-deleted webpage as antisemitism claims plague school

Harvard University hosted graduation celebrations for certain identity groups in 2023 but excluded Jews.

The now-deleted “Affinity Celebrations for Graduates” page on Harvard’s website boasts events for “Graduates with Disabilities,” “Indigenous Graduates,” “Latinx Graduates,” “LGBTQ+ Graduates,” “Arab Graduates,” “Black Graduates,” and more.

“Affinity celebrations are student-led, staff supported events that recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of graduates from historically marginalized communities,” the web page stated. “These University-wide celebrations provide an opportunity for graduates to honor those who have helped them achieve their milestone while centering their cultural traditions and values.”

According to the website, the celebrations “are made possible by the collaboration of the Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging; the DIB Leadership Council; the Council of Deans of Students; the Commencement Office; and students.”

The web page was last accessible on June 26, according to an archived version of the site, and was deleted at some point afterward.

It’s unclear if Harvard deleted the web page amid controversy over its president’s testimony to Congress on antisemitism.

During the hearing on antisemitism, Harvard President Claudine Gay gave a non-answer when asked by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., if calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their institution’s policies on bullying and harassment.

“It can be, depending on the context,” Gay responded.

In an interview with The Harvard Crimson, Gay apologized for her remarks before Congress, saying “I am sorry…Words matter.”

“When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret,” Gay said. “I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures.”

“What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged,” added Gay. “Substantively, I failed to convey what is my truth.”

