Harvard Medical School offers course about healthcare for LGBTQIA+ ‘infants’

Students at Harvard Medical School can learn about how to provide healthcare to infants who are supposedly LGBTQIA+, according to a course catalog description.

In the course “Caring for Patients with Diverse Sexual Orientations, Gender Identities, and Sex Development,” which is regularly available at the school, students are offered the opportunity to work with “patients [who] identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or asexual,” as first reported by The College Fix.

“Clinical exposure and education will focus on serving gender and sexual minority people across the lifespan, from infants to older adults,” the course description says.

The course also lets students “engage in a mentored scholarly endeavor” such as “advocacy, quality improvement, medical education, original research, or public health project.”

Massachusetts General Hospital, which serves as the primary meeting location for the medical school’s 2022-23 academic year, offers a variety of transgender surgical procedures for individuals 18 and older, as well as resources for transgender youth, such as referrals to LGBTQ support groups.

Also involved with the course is Boston Children’s Hospital, which generated controversy last year over a video claiming that some children know their gender identity before they are born.

The hospital created the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the U.S., according to its Center for Gender Surgery website.

Harvard Medical School did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by time of publication, and The College Fix noted that the school did not reply to their multiple requests for comment over the course of two weeks.

“Harvard medical students should be taught the basic scientific truth that a man cannot become a woman, or vice versa,” Nathanael Blake, an ethicist at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, told The College Fix.

“Those experiencing psychological distress regarding their biological sex need to be treated with compassion, which does not mean subjecting them to dangerous chemical and surgical treatments to mold them into a facsimile of the opposite sex,” Blake added.

Fox News’ Kristine Parks contributed to this report.