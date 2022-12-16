Has Michael Strahan ever won a Super Bowl? The television host has multiple NFL records

Over the years, Michael Strahan has built a reputation based on his sports commentary and analysis on Fox and as a morning television host with ABC. However, before Strahan became an on-air personality, he was known for his athleticism on the football field as a defensive end for the New York Giants. He earned several accolades and currently holds multiple league records from his 15-season career in the NFL.

Strahan was considered one of the most dominant defensive players in the league at the height of his athletic career. He gained the eye of NFL recruiters based on his performance in college while playing for Texas Southern University, setting a Texas Southern record of 41.5 quarterback sacks during his time there. In 2014, the Black College Football Hall of Fame inducted Strahan.

The Giants drafted Strahan during the second of the 1993 NFL Draft to continue his career as a defensive end. By 2001, he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year while also leading the league in the regular season sacks for both 2001 and 2003. Strahan’s NFL legacy was solidified in 2014 when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Shortly before retiring in June 2008, Strahan earned the highest level of achievement in the NFL – a Super Bowl ring. Many believed the longtime football player would retire after over 15 years on the field, but Strahan returned for the 2007 regular season, helping to lead the franchise to its first NFL championship in over 18 years. At the time, the 36-year-old also earned a Giant’s record for career total sacks at 133.5.

On February 3, 2008, the Giants, led by quarterback Eli Manning, went to toe-to-toe with the New England Patriots under the helm of legendary quarterback Tom Brady during Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona. Before the game, the Patriots were favored to win the game as the New England franchise had just finished a perfect undefeated 2007 season record of 18-0.

However, the Giants were able to hold off the Patriots due to an effective defense line and became Super Bowl champions by a score of 17-14. During the game, Strahan sacked Brady once and made two tackles, ending his NFL career with a total of 854 tackles and 141.5 sacks.

Shortly after retiring from the NFL, Strahan launched his television career as a host on the popular “Fox NFL Sunday” show, which he currently hosts alongside fellow hall of farmers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Tony Gonzalez. Strahan has received various awards for his broadcasting abilities, including two Emmy Awards and a 2019 nomination for “Outstanding Sports Personality.”

Moreover, he is a co-host on “Good Morning America” with colleagues such as George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Amy Robach. He also headlines the primetime game show “$100,000 Pyramid” on ABC.

Strahan earned an NFL record for most sacks in a single season with 22.5, but that record is currently tied by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T. J. Watt. Strahan and Watt are also tied for leading the league in sacks.