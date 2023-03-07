Hawaii cites man for alleged harassment of humpback whale, dolphins

Hawaii officials cited a Maui man on Monday for allegedly harassing a humpback whale and pod of dolphins.

David Jiménez, 65, was allegedly actively pursuing the adolescent whale and dolphins inside Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park.

Jiménez – who refers to himself as “Dolphin Dave” on Facebook – was cited at Kealakekua Bay on the Big Island, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

In a statement, the department said it had received numerous calls about the alleged harassment.

On Sunday, the Hawaii Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement received a video of a man snorkeling close enough to the humpback whale to almost touch the marine mammal’s fin.

An officer from DOCARE arrived on shore and recorded Jiménez actively pursuing a pod of spinner dolphins. He was allegedly leading a group chasing the animals.

Both whales and dolphins are protected by state and federal laws.

Jiménez told officers he’s not going to stop swimming with whales and dolphins, “because it’s magical and others do much worse things.”

The agency cited him for prohibited activity in regard to endangered whale species and harassing wildlife in a state park.

Jiménez is due to appear in court on the morning of May 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.