Hawaii hit by powerful storm causing widespread power outages

Hawaii was hit by stormy weather on Monday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall and knocking out power for thousands of customers.

On Tuesday morning, outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed just over 2,000 customers without power in the Hawaiian islands.

Hawaii Electric in Maui County said that crews were continuing to work into the evening to restore service.

Hawaii police and the Hawaii Department of Transportation reported road closures due to fallen trees and power lines, as well as flooding.

WOMAN SNORKELING IN HAWAII LIKELY EATEN BY ‘AGGRESSIVE’ SHARK WITH ‘SOMETHING RED’ AROUND GILLS: OFFICIALS

A shelter was opened at a Maui school and damage was reported to Honolulu’s Kailua District Park’s pool and soccer fields.

Video from Wailea showed strong wind and rain whipping into trees.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood, severe thunderstorm and special marine warnings, including the threat of hail large enough to damage vehicles.

The storm, it said, was moving through the islands ahead of a “vigorous cold front” that would sweep the state.

ARCTIC BLAST TO BRING LIFE-THREATENING COLD TO MUCH OF US AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS, FORECASTERS WARN

However, the Maui Emergency Management Agency tweeted Tuesday that the threats were not over, cautioning residents about wind advisories and high surf warnings with “dangerously large breaking waves of 30 to 40 feet.”

“It looks like the swell is going to peak late Sunday into Monday night. And during that time we could see some overwash on roadways. So, that could cause coastal erosion, especially during the early morning, Tuesday, high tide, that kind of coincides with the peak of the swell” Genki Kino, with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said over the weekend, according to KHON2.