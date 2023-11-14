Hawaii psychiatric patient arrested in nurse’s fatal stabbing

A patient at a Hawaii psychiatric hospital has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old nurse at the facility, officials said.

Paramedics responded to the Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe on Monday where a man, 29, with multiple stab wounds, was pronounced dead.

Honolulu police said a 25-year-old patient was arrested for murder.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health, the patient was discharged from the hospital in August and was participating in a community transition program that allowed him to leave the site briefly during the day.

No information was immediately available Tuesday on what the patient used to stab the nurse.

A police arrest log identified the suspect as Tommy Kekoa Carvalho. He was in custody Tuesday, but not yet charged and couldn’t be reached for comment.

The hospital primarily houses patients with significant mental health issues who have been ordered there by the courts after committing crimes. Courts may also order people to stay at the facility while they wait to be evaluated for their mental fitness to stand trial.