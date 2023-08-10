Hawaii winds to lessen as firefighters attempt to contain wildfires; conditions remain dry and breezy

The strong winds that destroyed parts of Maui on Wednesday, thanks in part to Hurricane Dora, will begin to lessen on Thursday.

HAWAII OFFICIALS ISSUE EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AS WILDFIRES PROPELLED BY HURRICANE DORA RAGE, FORCE EVACUATIONS

However, conditions will still be dry and breezy as firefighters try to contain the Hawaii wildfires.

Meanwhile, dangerous heat is persisting over the Southern Tier of the U.S., with the combination of high temperatures and humidity, making it feel well over 110 degrees in some cities.

Strong-to-severe storms will target sections of the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as the Carolinas.

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will be possible.