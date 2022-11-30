Hawaii’s Mauna Loa eruption: Stunning video shows lava spewing into air

Stunning footage taken by a helicopter has captured close-up views of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupting, with lava spewing into the air.

It is the first time the volcano has erupted since 1984, marking the end of Mauna Loa’s longest quiet period in recorded history.

The eruption began in Moku’āweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. HST, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

“The Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa continues, with several fissures and lava flows active,” the U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday, but noted that “no property is at risk currently.”

MAUNA LOA VOLCANO ERUPTION: WHAT TO KNOW

“This afternoon, fountains at Fissure 3 were consistently 131-164 ft tall and fountains at Fissure 4, which formed at approximately 7:30 p.m. HST on November 28, were 16-33 ft tall,” it added.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige tweeted that Hawaiʻi Island – where Mauna Loa is located — “is open to visitors, and it is safe to view the volcano from a distance.”

“Please respect our community and avoid closed areas, residential neighborhoods, and no parking zones,” he also said.

