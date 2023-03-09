Heart-stopping crash on Colorado interstate allegedly caused by pothole: video

A pothole on I-70 near Denver is being blamed for a wild crash after the driver of a pickup truck lost control and spun out.

The accident happened near Loveland Ski area when the camper trailer that the pickup was hauling began to spin out of control, the driver, Thomas Kuemmel, and his fiancé Leslie Brock told FOX31 Denver.

“There was a big jerk, and I feel that the trailer was pushing on the truck and then I started swerving out of control and spinning,” Kuemmel said.

He said he was driving at or below the speed limit when the pickup hit one of the large potholes in the roadway. But troopers with the Colorado State Patrol still cited him for careless driving.

Just two days later, the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down the highway to repair a large pothole. It was unclear whether it was the same pothole that the Las Vegas couple claimed to have caused the crash.

Colorado State Patrol told the station that those who do not agree with a citation can appear in court to present evidence to a judge.