Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon over massage-gun incident

The Miami Heat suspended center Dewayne Dedmon on Wednesday for slapping a massage gun onto the court after getting into a confrontation with coaches.

Dedmon was ejected from the game after the device landed onto the court. The Heat were in the middle of a battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the time.

“The Miami HEAT have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder,” the team said in a tweet.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of the game. Dedmon just had a heated conversation with Erik Spoelstra, and as he walked away from the coaches, he saw the massage gun and swatted it. The device landed about 35 feet from where the player was standing. He was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Spoelstra said after the game. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”

The Heat only had nine players available for the game. Dedmon was one of the players used in the first half. He was taken out of the game with 9:25 left in the first half, which prompted the argument.

He finished with two points and three rebounds in five minutes of play. In 29 games, he is averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

He has not made a start for Miami this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.