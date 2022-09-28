Heathrow Airport collision as two international airliners clip each other’s wings: reports

Two plans clipped each other while taxiing at Heathrow Airport in London Wednesday night, according to reports.

Emergency services responded to what appeared to be a Korean Air and Icelandair collision. The two planes avoided a “full on collision” the airport told the Daily Star.

Fox News reached out to Heathrow Airport for comment but did not receive a response.

A spokesperson told The Telegraph that emergency services responded to the accident, but there were no injuries reported.