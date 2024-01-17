Heat’s Jimmy Butler producing country music songs ahead of album: ‘It’s completely different from basketball’

Jimmy Butler is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player, but the Miami Heat star could soon add country music sensation to his resume.

Butler spoke to The Guardian and revealed his push to take his talents from the basketball court to the recording studio.

Butler appears to have already made substantial progress toward his goal of releasing a country music album, saying he has recorded 60 songs.

But Butler said the 60 songs are not nearly enough for him to choose from for his upcoming project.

The former Marquette basketball standout indicated he is striving to record around 200 songs.

He then plans to narrow down the list as he selects the final songs for the album. Butler admitted the process of producing music presented a challenge.

“And it’s fun, and I do love it, but my goodness, it’s difficult,” Butler said. “It’s stressful. It’s completely different from basketball. I’m not saying basketball’s easy either, but just for people to be able to think they can just go do this or that. It’s like, man, look. Humble yourself. It is incredibly fun. I’ve had a blast while doing it. But I will tell you that it’s not easy.”

Butler noted he is primarily focused on being a producer at this stage of his budding music career instead of a singer.

“I’m like the DJ Khaled of this thing,” Butler said.

The timeline for the album’s unveiling remains unclear, but Butler seems determined to record another 140 songs. On the court, Butler is having another standout season with the Heat.

The 34-year-old is averaging 21.4 points and five rebounds per game in 25 games this season.

