Heat’s Max Strus takes jab at Boston Celtics in celebratory social media post ahead of NBA Finals

Max Strus is preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but he still took a moment to look back and enjoy the Eastern Conference Finals.

Strus went undrafted in 2019 but eventually signed a two-way contract with the Celtics; he was ultimately released just before the start of the 2019-2020 regular season.

Strus took to his Instagram account and posted a friendly reminder of his stint Boston.

After a short run with his hometown Chicago Bulls, Strus signed a two-way deal with the Heat in 2020. He later landed a two-year contract to keep him in Miami before the 2021-2022 season.

Since then, the 27-year-old guard and has been a solid rotation player for the team since. Strus is now savoring his Miami Heat’s win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Strus posted an old news story, “Celtics waive forward Max Strus,” to his Instagram story.

He also posted a few photos of him celebrating the Heat’s Game 7 victory.

Strus averaged 9.4 points in the conference finals while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. His most productive performance happened in Game 1, when he scored 15 points.

Strus and the Heat now have to contend with two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Finals.

Miami flew straight to Denver after their Game 7 win on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have enjoyed more than a week of rest after sweeping the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.