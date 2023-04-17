‘Hero’ Louisville police officer remains ‘critical but stable’ a week after bank shooting

Police in Louisville on Monday announced an update on the condition of a rookie 26-year-old police officer who was shot in the head by a gunman last week as he responded to a deadly mass shooting at a bank.

Officer Nickolas Wilt remains in critical but stable condition a week after undergoing brain surgery for the injuries he suffered when he was shot while running toward gunfire to save lives at Old National Bank, the Louisville Police Department said.

“The family sees and feels the love. Thank you!” the department tweeted.

Wilt, who graduated from the police academy just 10 days prior to the shooting, was shot in the head within minutes of arriving at the scene.

ANOTHER LOUISVILLE MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD, 4 INJURED DAYS AFTER BANK MASSACRE; SUSPECT AT LARGE

The rookie’s training officer and partner, Officer Cory Galloway, was grazed by a bullet in the shoulder and sought cover while still trying to take down the shooter.

Five bank employees were killed in the shooting. They have been identified as senior vice presidents Tommy Elliott, 63, and Joshua Barrick, 40; executive administrative officer Deana Eckert, 57; loan analyst Juliana Farmer, 45; and commercial real estate market executive Jim Tutt Jr., 64.

The gunman was killed by responding police officers.

LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTER’S DAD SAYS HIS SON’S BRAIN WILL BE CHECKED FOR CTE: REPORT

Police have said the shooting was targeted and that the gunman knew the victims because he worked at the bank. No motive behind the shooting was immediately known.

Wilt has been with the department since October 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. Before joining the force, he worked for Oldham County Emergency Medical Services, the La Grange Fire Department, Oldham dispatch and Henry County EMS, the page said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilt’s brother is also training to become a police officer, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

His father, Raymond, who received the Bronze Star while serving during the Iraq War, passed away on Feb. 8, WDRB-TV reported.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.