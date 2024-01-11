Heroic sheriff’s deputies rescue man burning alive: video

A trio of Michigan sheriff’s deputies have been praised for the “heroic” rescue of a 74-year-old man who was on fire early Wednesday.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Deputies Zachary Deng, Jonathon Korte and Thomas Bartoli responded to a fire call at approximately 1:24 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2024, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies, Macomb Township Fire and EMS were dispatched to a home on the 46400 block of Leanna Drive in Macomb Township, authorities said.

Deputy Deng was the first to arrive at the scene. He witnessed flames through the closed front door window and rushed to enter the home.

Video released by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office shows Deng approach the front door and kick it several times.

Once the deputy kicked the door open, he saw a man sitting in a chair engulfed in flames. He also saw a woman in the home and instructed her to leave immediately.

Deng attempted to smother the fire with a blanket, but was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies Korte and Bartoli then arrived at the smoke-filled home with fire extinguishers. Together, the deputies worked to put out the flames. Deng was forced to exit the home because the thick black smoke made it difficult to breathe, police said.

Korte took over with another fire extinguisher and swept the chair and flames until it was empty. Another deputy removed the family dog, Keeva, from the home. Bartoli then took over with an extinguisher and put out the remaining flames as Macomb Fire arrived at the home.

The fire was allegedly started after the victim fell asleep while smoking, igniting a blanket, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman was also taken to a hospital and has been released.

The deputies were praised as heroes.

“I sincerely commend the valiant efforts of these Deputies in this life-threatening situation,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “They acted swiftly and selflessly, preventing an even greater tragedy from occurring.”

The U.S. Fire Administration advises smokers to take several steps to keep themselves and their families safe from a fire.

Officials say smokers should smoke outside, noting that things inside a home may catch on fire if they touch something hot like a cigarette or ashes. Those who smoke should also put their cigarettes out all the way, every time. People who take medicine that makes you tired should also refrain from smoking, and never smoke in bed, where mattresses and bedding can catch fire easily.