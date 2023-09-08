‘He’s too old’: Voters debate whether Biden’s age should stop him from seeking a second term

Americans in the nation’s capital contemplated whether Biden, the oldest commander in chief in U.S. history, should seek a second term or call it quits due to his age.

“I just think he’s too old,” Therion, from Texas, told Fox News. “I don’t think he’s got what it qualifies to do it.”

But Colleen, from Chicago, disagreed.

“Age has nothing to do with his ability to lead this country,” Colleen said. “He’s got the skill set to bring us further than he has, and I think he’s brought us a long way.”

Biden was 78 when he took office in January 2021, making him the oldest presidential candidate to be elected. He would be 86 at the end of a second term, should he win re-election. Nearly 75% of voters, including two-thirds of Democrats, said the chief executive is too old to run again, a Wall Street Journal survey published this month found.

“I don’t think he is capable of running our country,” Cindy, of Texas, said.

Sam, of Seattle, had broader concerns about politicians’ ages.

“I think that a lot of elected officials at this point are much too old to be in government,” she said. “But I think that does include Biden.”

Several high-profile members of Congress are older than Biden, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83; Sen. Chuck Grassley, 89; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90; and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81. Feinstein’s health has become a major topic in recent months but faced renewed concern after she fell last month. McConnell’s health has also become a hot debate after he froze up twice during separate speaking engagements this summer.

Biden himself said in February that concerns about his age were “totally legitimate.” But more recently, during a Labor Day speech, he said the only thing that comes with age is “a little wisdom.”

“Your cognitive abilities change as you get older,” Michael, from Michigan, said. “With a job that’s very important like that, I would be more comfortable with someone who was a little bit younger.”

After Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked about The Wall Street Journal poll on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s ability to do his job despite his age.

“I can speak to a president who has experience,” Jean-Pierre said. “I can speak to a president who has done historic—has taken historic action and has delivered in historic pieces of legislation. And that’s important.”

Peg, also from Michigan, agreed. She complimented Biden for being a good person with lots of experience but said it was time for a fresh face in the White House.

“I know he’s served our country a long time and in different capacities, but it’s probably time for another generation, another person to run,” Peg said.

