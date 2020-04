This post was originally published on this site

From 71-year-old federal fraudsters to Colombian drug lords, there has been a mad dash of high-profile prisoners petitioning the courts for a compassionate or restricted release in the wake of COVID-19. That means, while others are locked up in cramped over-crowded cells, they get to go home. Fox News has broken down a list of high-profile inmates who are pleading with the court to let them out.