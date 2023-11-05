Hilarious $1.5 million real estate listing touts home, warns of its meth lab

A California home has been listed for sale with a seven-figure price tag despite having a meth lab still inside the home.

The 2,743-square-foot home in San Jose is listed by Keller Williams Realty-Silicon Valley at $1,550,000 and features six bedrooms and four bathrooms all in a “great location,” according to the listing on the Keller Williams website. The only problem, according to the listing, is that there is still a meth lab inside the home.

“Great Opportunity to own large home,” reads the listing for the home before warning that the house also contains an “INACTIVE Meth lab and meth SMOKE contamination.”

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS STEP UP SEARCH FOR MORE AFFORDABLE HOMES OUTSIDE STATE, STUDY FINDS

If prospective buyers can live with the idea of clearing out a meth lab, the listing beams about the home’s attached garage, outdoor pool and the 6,000-square-foot lot on which the house sits, all with access to a nearby freeway and expressway.

However, potential buyers are also warned that the house “has NOT been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in its current state.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

“NO ACCESS prior to property being cleared by Santa Clara County’s Health Dept. Guidelines. Access Denied by County,” the listing says.

The house, which was built in 1975, is in a sought-after neighborhood where homes only stay on the market for an average of five days and sell at an average price of $1,620,000.

But those looking to buy the home will have their work cut out for them, with the listing making clear that the potential buyer would be responsible for any cleanup and the costs associated with the job.

“Remediation process and subsequent costs associated will fall on buyer,” the listing says.

Keller Williams Realty did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.