Historic Massachusetts church built in 1743 catches fire as crews work to extinguish blaze

Fire crews in a central Massachusetts town were responding Friday to a blaze at a centuries-old historic church after the building was struck by lightning during a storm.

The Spencer Fire Department said firefighters responded to the First Congressional Church around 3 p.m. for a report of a fire in the steeple. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the structure.

Authorities have not said if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Spencer-East Brookfield Regional School District said the church building was struck by lightning earlier during a storm.

The church was constructed in 1743 on land donated by a wealthy merchant, according to its website. The town of Spencer wasn’t established until a decade later.

In 1772, a larger church was built on the site. A steeple and bell were added in 1802.

The church was destroyed by a fire in 1862 but was rebuilt, Boston 25 reported.