Hit-and-run outside Buffalo Bills stadium leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested: report

A suspect reportedly has been arrested in New York following a fatal hit-and-run that happened last night outside of Highmark Stadium while the Bills were playing the Denver Broncos in “Monday Night Football.”

The Orchard Park Police Department said its officers and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Southwestern Boulevard near Stadium Drive around 8:19 p.m. – just minutes after the game kicked off – for a “report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

“Officers and Deputies working the Buffalo Bills game Stadium Detail arrived quickly and found a male victim laying in the street,” it said in a statement. “Witnesses reported the striking vehicle had fled the scene eastbound on Southwestern Blvd.”

Police say investigators were able to track down a bystander who had gotten the license plate number and description of the suspect’s vehicle. Hours later, Orchard Park Police say, the vehicle was found in the city of Buffalo and an “investigation is ongoing.”

The victim, identified only as a 65-year-old from Rochester, was transported with a police escort to a local hospital but was “pronounced deceased a short time later,” authorities said.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old suspect was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash – a felony – and was ordered held without bail during an initial appearance in Orchard Park Town Court, according to The Buffalo News.

The Orchard Park Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Police also said last night that a second person was struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. at an intersection about a mile away from where the first incident unfolded.

In that instance, police say the driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian hit – who suffered serious injuries – “crossed the street against the crosswalk sign into the path of a motor vehicle that had the right of way.”

“Due to the hard work, cooperation and experience of many public safety professionals from several agencies, both Southwestern Blvd and Milestrip Rd were reopened by the time the Buffalo Bills game ended and the expected traffic buildup occurred,” the Orchard Park Police Department said.