Hollywood Beach shooting suspects remain at large; 2 others in custody on firearm charges: police

Police in Hollywood Beach, Florida, are asking the public for help identifying three individuals after a shooting left nine people, including children, with gunshot wounds on a crowded boardwalk Memorial Day.

In an update Tuesday, the Hollywood Police Department revealed that the suspected shooters remain at large, but two other individuals have been taken into custody on firearm charges.

Six of the nine people wounded remain hospitalized in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, they said.

As of Tuesday morning, five handguns were recovered. Two of those handguns were stolen, police said. One handgun was reported stolen from Texas, the other from Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Police on Tuesday released new images showing three people investigators believe to have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone who can help identify the trio is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4567.

Tipsters can e-mail or text any video or photos they may have of the incident to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org, police said.

Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, Hollywood Police officers working the beach heard gunfire near Johnson Street. Officers in the area and those responding found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began rendering aid, and victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, police said.

Of the nine victims, police said, four were minors between the ages of 1 and 17, while five were adults between the ages of 25 and 65.

Police did not clarify how many children versus adults were among the six still hospitalized a day after the shooting.

“Preliminary information gathered suggests there was an altercation between two groups of people, which resulted in gunfire. HPD officers were able to detain individuals after the shooting,” police said in a release Tuesday. “While those detained were not identified as the shooters, two were arrested for firearms charges.”