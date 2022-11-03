Homeless Florida man stabs hiker who befriended him on trail, deputies say

A homeless Florida man in bloody clothes was arrested Tuesday after stabbing a hiker who befriended him on a trail for “unknown reasons,” authorities said.

The stabbing happened on the Florida Natural Scenic Trail in Crestview after the hiker and his wife set up camp and met the homeless man, who was later identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Davis, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Davis stabbed the 45-year-old hiker, who was visiting from Ohio, in the abdomen and left the area, according to authorities. Investigators said it was unclear what led to the attack.

The hiker’s wife trekked to an area where she could use her cell phone and called 911 for help. Her husband was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive.

FLORIDA MAN UNHAPPY WITH CHANGE HE GOT AT CONVENIENCE STORE RETURNS WITH 5 PALS, ROBS CASHIER OF $8K: POLICE

The victim’s wife was able to describe the suspect, which helped an officer with the Crestview Police Department spot Davis walking on State Road 85.

Davis was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for burglary and other charges out of Leon County.

During a search, investigators discovered a bloody knife and blood on Davis’ clothing, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis, of Havana, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.