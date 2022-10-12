Honduran man with active warrant for murder arrested on private ranch in Texas

A Honduran man who was arrested for alleged criminal trespassing on a private ranch in Texas over the weekend has an active warrant for murder in his home country, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Wilmer Castro-Murillo, 44, was taken into custody after he was found on a private ranch in Maverick County.

Texas DPS ran a criminal history check and found that he has an active Interpol warrant for murder out of Honduras.

Another migrant who was with Castro-Murillo was also arrested for allegedly trespassing.

Castro-Murillo was arrested as a result of Operation Lone Star, an initiative Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched last year to combat the growing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The operation has resulted in more than 20,500 criminal arrests and more than 18,000 felony charges, according to Abbott’s office.