Hornets’ Kai Jones missing training camp after bizarre social media posts

The Charlotte Hornets will be without forward Kai Jones for the start of training camp after a series of bizarre social media posts, the team announced Saturday.

Jones appeared to dance and ramble incoherently on Instagram earlier this month.

He also called himself the greatest basketball player of all time, vowed to win the NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards and said he believed he could beat LeBron James one-on-one.

“There is not currently a timetable for his return to the team,” the Hornets said in a statement. “Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comments regarding the matter at this time.”

Additionally, the 2021 first-round draft pick wrote he was a better shooter than LaMelo Ball and rookie Brandon Miller.

“I’ve had a higher fg% than those guys since I came out the womb and none of them can guard me so know your ball before you talk,” Jones said.

The Hornets open up camp next week.

Jones was a standout collegiate player at Texas before he turned pro. Charlotte acquired him after the New York Knicks selected him with the No. 19 overall pick in 2021.

He’s played in 67 games for the Hornets over the last two years, averaging 2.7 points per game.

Charlotte opens its preseason schedule against the Miami Heat Oct. 10. Its regular season begins Oct. 25 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.