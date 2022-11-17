Hornets’ LaMelo Ball re-injures ankle after stepping on fan’s foot

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was only playing his third game of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night when he appeared to re-injure his ankle by stepping on a fan’s foot.

The incident occurred with 1:34 left in the game between the Hornets and the Indiana Pacers. Ball was running toward the sideline and tried to stop himself when his left foot stepped on a fan’s foot sitting courtside at the Spectrum Center. The injury will likely keep him out for some time.

“It’s very tough, but we have to be professionals about it,” Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. said after the game. “It’s the game of basketball and those things happen. But people who are suited up and who are healthy enough to go out there, we have to go pick up that slack.”

Ball injured the same ankle that kept him out for a portion of the preseason and the first 13 games of the regular season. Coach Steve Clifford did not have an immediate update on Ball’s status after the game, and Ball was not made available to talk to reporters after the game.

“He was great tonight,” Clifford said of Ball.

Ball had 26 points on 10-of-17 from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range. He had six assists and two steals in the game as well.

The Pacers won the game 125-113.

He had only made his first appearance of the season on Saturday against the Miami Heat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.