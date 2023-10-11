Hornets star has arrest warrant issued for alleged protective order violation from domestic charge: report

The Charlotte Hornets‘ Miles Bridges reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly violated a protective order.

The 25-year-old was arrested last year and faced three felony charges after a domestic incident with his girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, the mother of his two children.

But he avoided jail time.

As part of a deal in which he pleaded no contest to injuring a child’s parent, he was issued a 10-year protective order that prohibited contact with Johnson.

According to WSOC, the warrant dates to January, roughly two months after the plea deal.

The NBA announced in April that Bridges was suspended 30 games for the incident, but the league gave Bridges credit for 20 days “already served” because he did not play during the 2022-23 season.

Bridges will have to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes as part of the agreement. He also will be required to do 100 hours of community service and undergo a weekly drug test.

During Bridges’ three-year probation, he will not be permitted to own guns or ammunition. He will also have to pay a $300 restitution fine and a $500 domestic violence fine. A restitution hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

In his first four seasons in the NBA with the Hornets, the 12th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriffs’ Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Bridges “has an un-served warrant for DV Protective Order Violation. He also as an un-served criminal summons for DV Protective Order Violation, Misdemeanor Child Abuse, and Injury to personal property.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.