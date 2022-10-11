Hornets star won’t start regular season after ankle injury: report

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly starting the new NBA season without star point guard LaMelo Ball on the court.

Ball went down during a preseason game on Monday night against the Washington Wizards, and The Athletic is reporting Ball suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain that will sideline him to start the regular season.

For the Hornets, this may be a sigh of relief after hearing Ball scream when the injury initially happened. He hit the deck and stayed there while being looked at by trainers.

The Athletic adds that the 6-foot-7 guard will be back on the court depending on how his rehab goes.

Ball went left to drive to the basket and appeared to step on the foot of his defender, Wizards forward Anthony Gill.

Ball took a step forward in his second year with Charlotte a season ago, dropping 20.1 points per game while dishing out 7.6 assists and grabbing 6.7 rebounds. He also increased his three-point percentage from 35.2% to 38.9% compared to his rookie season.

The Hornets, a team that was on the verge of the playoffs before the Atlanta Hawks beat them 132-103 during the Play-In Tournament, are counting on Ball to continue his growth and be a cornerstone franchise piece to hopefully not have to play for seeding in the Eastern Conference come playoff time.

In the meantime, the Hornets do have talented guards that can fill in for Ball, though the production may not be the same. Terry Rozier could slide over from the two-guard to point guard. They also signed Dennis Smith Jr., who has been looking for an opportunity to prove himself since things didn’t work out with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and others.

There’s also UConn standout James Bouknight, an explosive scorer that could come in handy.

Ball is just the latest Hornets player that has gone down to injury, though, which includes starting front court guys P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cody Martin have also been dealing with ailments.