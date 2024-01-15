Hot air balloon crash kills 4, critically wounds 1 in Arizona desert

A tragic hot air balloon crash left four people dead, and one person critically injured after the balloon crashed in an Arizona desert Sunday morning, according to the Eloy Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the scene of the fatal crash near Eloy, AZ.

Police told FOX 10 Phoenix that there were eight skydivers in the balloon who jumped before the crash happened, while five people remained in the balloon, including a pilot and four who were along for the ride.

In the press release, officers said one of the four victims died at the scene and three were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The fifth victim was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix and is in critical condition.

PILOT KILLED IN SMALL PLANE CRASH IN VIRGINIA IDENTIFIED AS LOCAL ARMY VETERAN

Police said that out of respect for privacy, the names of the victims are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

“We are working closely with federal agencies, including the NTSB and FAA, to investigate the cause of this tragic event,” Eloy Police said. “While we continue our efforts, we ask for your thoughts and support for the families and loved ones affected during this difficult time.”