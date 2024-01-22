Houston-area teens involved in killing of store clerk over stolen chips turn themselves in, police say

Two Houston-area teenagers allegedly involved in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk after they stole a bag of chips have turned themselves in to authorities, police said.

One of teens, 17-year-old Mario Young Furgeson, was identified as the shooter and is charged with murder. The other was questioned and released, Fox Houston reported.

The shooting occurred Friday at a Sunoco in Humble.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found a 42-year-old man dead inside a car in the median, authorities said.

“No one ever anticipates just going to work that day and not coming home,” Humble Police Department Assistant Chief Dan Zientek told reporters at the scene.

Surveillance footage released by police shows two Black males entering the store around 11:30 a.m. They wandered around before one appears to put a bag of chips in his pants.

The clerk followed the pair outside and then followed them in his car when one of the suspects began shooting, police said. The clerk then tried to reverse his vehicle and ended up on the side median of the roadway.

One of the teens then took off towards a nearby railroad while the other went towards the freeway, police say.