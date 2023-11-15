Houston-based nail salon accused of locking woman, 4-year-old son inside over bill dispute

A Houston area nail salon is in hot water after a customer claims the salon owner locked her and her 4-year-old son inside for nearly 30 minutes after she disputed her bill.

According to FOX 26 Houston, the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says she went in on a Sunday for a basic pedicure, which was priced at $55.

The woman said she was charged $110 for a number of extras, including a $15 credit card fee and $10 for a bottle of water for her child.

When the woman said she’d only pay $55, she says the owner locked her and her son inside the salon because she called the police.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the salon, the woman claimed the salon owner told the deputy she owed $335, including a $200 fee for calling police.

FOX 26 Houston stated that the nail salon, located in Friendswood, has also been the subject of three previous accusations.

A recent customer told FOX 26 she had to call the cops to get freed from Epic Nails, also known as Helen’s Nails located at 2110 El Dorado Blvd. She says following her call, the owner also tried to charge her $200 for calling the police.

In April 2022, another customer came forward, a single mom, claiming she was charged almost $700 to have her toenails painted.

Following that customer, another one came forward in July to report that the salon owner threatened to sue her after she posted a bad review about the nail salon.

