Houston City Hall to be lit up in honor of Brittney Griner

Houston has announced their city hall will be lit up in red, white and blue Thursday night in honor of native Brittney Griner’s return to the U.S. from Russia.

Griner, a WNBA star, was arrested in February before the start of the Russia and Ukraine war for bringing in vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through a Moscow airport.

The 32-year-old was freed from a Russian penal colony on Thursday in a prisoner exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

“Even in a time of major conflict between Russia and the United States, positive things can and do still occur,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. “I am pleased that Houston Native and WNBA Player Brittney Griner is coming home.”

“Tremendous thanks to President Biden, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and many others who worked tirelessly to bring Brittney home,” Turner continued. “Tonight, City Hall will be lit up in Red, White and Blue in her honor.

“Welcome Home Brittney,” he added.

