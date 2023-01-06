Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies

A woman who dressed nicely in high heels but smelled heavily of body odor is being sought by Texas and federal authorities for at least four pre-Christmas robberies, police said Thursday.

In all the robberies, she handed someone a “threatening” note and demanded cash, the Houston Police Department said. In at least one heist, a victim said although the woman was dressed nicely, she smelled of body odor.

Investigators believe she is 40 to 50 years of age and was wearing a black baseball cap with her blonde or gray hair tucked inside the cap as well as a mask.

She wore sunglasses and high heels in at least two incidents. All the robberies occurred in the same geographic area, police said.

On Dec. 19, she entered a hotel lobby in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street and handed a note to a clerk at the counter, police said. The note demanded cash from the register and said that another suspect was outside armed with a weapon.

The clerk handed over some cash and she fled.

The next day, she struck again in a sandwich shop at the 6100 block of Westheimer Road and demanded money with a note. On Dec. 21, she entered a hotel and allegedly demanded money.

On Dec. 23, the suspected thief did the same inside a bank. She fled the first three robberies on foot and left in a dark-colored sedan during the last one, police said.