Houston libero Kate Georgiades dives across table to make rally-saving play in NCAA Tournament match

An NCAA women’s volleyball tournament match on Friday featured an incredible rally between the Houston and South Dakota squads.

The series occurred with Houston beating South Dakota 5-1 and leading the overall match 2-1 in a best-of-five with the winner moving on to the next round in the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two squads would go back and forth volleying the ball over the net. At one point, Houston needed a dramatic save to keep the ball in play as a dig was deflected backward out of bounds.

Cue in libero Kate Georgiades.

WISCONSIN WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL EARNS NO. 1 SEED IN NCAA TOURNAMENT AS THEY PERSEVERE THROUGH PHOTO-LEAK SCANDAL

She would go past the back line and track the ball out of bounds. She dove across a table and into chairs to save the ball from going out of play, and the Cougars from losing a point. Georgiades was helped up off the floor and came back into play to finish off the point.

A few spikes and blocks later, Houston would win the point after the ball fell among three South Dakota players. The rally immediately went viral across social media.

Houston would win the match 3-2.

The Cougars will now play Auburn in the next round. Auburn pulled off an upset of Creighton in their matchup. Creighton was one of the host schools for the opening rounds.