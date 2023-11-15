Houston man accused of killing a mom in front of her 3-year-old son has been arrested: officials

After nearly two months on the run, the man accused of shooting and killing a Houston mother in front of her 3-year-old son has been arrested, according to authorities.

Officials said Dominique Menefee, 30, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

According to police reports, Sherniqua Banks, 34, was driving in the 2800 block of West Gulf Bank Road, when shots were fired from another car into her vehicle.

Officials say Banks was shot and died from her injuries.

Banks’ 3-year-old son was in the backseat at the time of the shooting but was not injured. She also had a 41-year-old passenger who was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Officials say police were able to locate a car matching a witness’s description of the suspect’s vehicle nearby and detained two people. However, police say a third person, the shooter, was believed to have fled before officers arrived.

Police successfully identified Menefee as a person of interest in the case in mid-September, and he was charged in late October.

Menefee was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force on Monday and booked into the Harris County Jail, according to officials.