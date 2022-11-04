Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids’ argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says

A Houston man received a 45-year prison sentence Wednesday for shooting an 8-year-old boy in the knee when the child got into an argument with his son, authorities said.

Richard Spiller, 31, allegedly fired into a crowd of people on April 5, 2019, after the altercation between the boys, authorities said. He initially faced life in prison and allegedly stole catalytic converters from city vehicles while out on bail.

“This repeat offender shot an 8-year-old and then, while free on bond, was arrested for stealing catalytic converters from City of Houston vehicles,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “He has had enough second chances, and he cannot be trusted to live by the rules in our society.”

Prosecutors said the boy had been playing basketball with Spiller’s son, who was four years older. The boys got into an argument and the younger child slapped Spiller’s son, prosecutors said.

The son told his father, prompting Spiller to go to the 8-year-old’s home where he demanded to know what happened.

Spiller then left and later returned with a van full of people to continue the argument, authorities said. He then returned a third time on foot and started shooting at the 8-year-old’s family, who were on the porch of a neighbor’s home, prosecutors said.

“He turned a kids’ fight into a gunfight,” said Assistant District Attorney Shanice Newton, who prosecuted the case in the four-day trial. “He could have stopped whenever he wanted, but he kept coming back until he hurt a child. He was relentless.”

The boy, who is now 11, survived but is still in pain when he tries to play normally, Newton said. He will never be able to play contact sports, she said.

During a sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that Spiller worked with three people to steal the converters from City of Houston vehicles, costing the city $500,000. He also has a previous conviction for dog fighting.