Houston police announce arrest in killing of Migos rapper Takeoff

A man has been arrested a month after the killing of rapper Takeoff at a private party outside a Houston bowling alley, authorities said Friday.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into police custody Thursday night and charged with murder, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference. Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a dice game that did not involve the Migos rap group member, Fox Houston reported.

Another man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries during the shooting in the downtown Houston bowling alley, in which at least two people opened fire.

“There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting,” said HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow. “I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed.”

The 28-year-old rapper whose real name is Kirsnick Ball died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso from the Nov. 1 shooting. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Ball was part of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

On Wednesday, authorities announced the arrest of Cameron Joshua in connection to the shooting. Joshua was charged with illegally having a gun at the time Takeoff was shot, but prosecutors said the 22-year-old is not believed to have fired the weapon.

Christopher Downey, Joshua’s attorney, told reporters that he has not seen anything to suggest that his client was involved in Takeoff’s killing.

Burrow said Friday that investigators believe it was Clark’s gunfire that killed the rapper. After the killing, Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instagram that attributed it to “senseless violence and a stray bullet.