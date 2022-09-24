Houston police arrest 2nd suspect in armed robbery case, fatal shooting of potential witness

A second suspect was arrested Friday night in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Houston nightclub last weekend, officials said.

Houston police arrested and charged Jorge Antonio Cruz, 20, with capital murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of Jordan Capuchino, 20.

Police previously arrested Daniel Medrano, 20, who was also charged with capital murder.

The two suspects remained at large after allegedly shooting Capuchino on the roadway, following their armed robbery of a nightclub.

The injured Capuchino crashed into a tree and was later found by HPD officers who responded to the scene. He had a gunshot wound and paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators believed Capuchino was targeted after he witnessed the armed robbery and pursued the suspects’ getaway vehicle. At some point, the suspects fired upon Capuchino, striking him, police said.

HPD Northwest Crime Suppression Team and the HPD Gang Division’s Crime Reduction Unit arrested Medrano on Sept. 17. Cruz was arrested four days later, on Sept. 21.

Two additional suspects have not yet been located.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the two other suspects are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).