Houston police patrol vehicles rammed by suspects in stolen car, sending officer to hospital

Two people in a stolen car allegedly rammed into two Houston police vehicles Tuesday before being taken into custody, leaving one officer hospitalized.

Houston police officers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to investigate a reported stolen car in the city’s Jersey Village neighborhood, Fox Houston reported. When they arrived, the suspects rammed into two police cruisers, the news outlet said.

One of the officers was taken to hospital with a concussion, the report said.

That officer’s name was not released. The identities of the two suspects have also been withheld.