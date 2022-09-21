Houston suspect tells fast-food employees it’s his first robbery, leaves empty-handed, police say

A man walked into a Houston fast-food restaurant and told employees it was his first robbery and ended up leaving empty-handed, police said.

The bizarre incident happened Sunday after 6 p.m. in the 8000 block of Howard, Houston police said in a press release.

An unknown individual entered the restaurant, walked up to an employee standing behind the counter and asked for change for $100. As the employee turned around to ask his manager, the wannabe robber displayed a handgun, told the employees it was his first robbery and demanded money from the register.

The manager refused to open the register for the suspect, police said. The suspect tried to negotiate with the manager but failed, growing frustrated before eventually leaving empty-handed.

Houston police’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, whom they described as a Hispanic male, 17 to 25 years old wearing a black shirt and armed with a handgun.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000, Houston police said.